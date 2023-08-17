Hodgson on 'massive surprise' at Olise's new deal and potential signings

Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Roy Hodgson has been speaking to the media following the news that winger Michael Olise has signed a new contract at the club and before the match against Arsenal on Monday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • On Olise's new deal, he said: "Its the best possible news that we could have. I’m just delighted, and I must congratulate Steve Parish and Doug Freedman for the fantastic job they’ve done in persuading him."

  • He admits the new contract came as a "massive surprise" and added: "It did come as a big surprise after training. They can spring as many of those surprises on me as they like and i don’t care when they do it."

  • Hodgson on speaking to Olise: "I had a long chat with him and made it clear to him how much I enjoy working with him, what respect I have for him as a player, and what potential I think he has as a player. I also made it clear to him that I’m not going to put you under unnecessary pressure."

  • On potential transfers incoming, he said: "It wouldn't surprise me if they had some because they are good in those last weeks of the transfer window.

  • Fitness-wise, Will Hughes, Malcolm Ebiowei, Mattehus Franca and Michael Olise are all out for the match against Arsenal.

Related Topics