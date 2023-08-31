He anticipates activity in and out of the City Ground before the transfer window closes on Friday night: "It might be busy and that could be today as well. I suspect there will be some movements."

Nuno Tavares and Murillo are both "in the final stages of joining": "I hope that goes smoothly. We want new players that are hungry to be here and to get the balance of youthful enthusiasm with some wise heads around the place."

On the future of Brennan Johnson: "There is a lot of speculation around at the moment. Some of it may be true but some may be as far away as possible - I don't look at it. Loads of things can happen these next two days."

He is pleased with Taiwo Awoniyi's exceptional form: "You want your number nine to score and he's definitely doing that. You see how hard he is working, his commitment to training and performance and the gameplan. He is full of confidence and getting fit, which is good."

However, Cooper still wants more: "We want to push him now. The last thing we want is anyone thinking they have done enough. They have to have the mentality of wanting to improve because that's what top players and teams do."