Chelsea's ever-growing injury list

Nicola Pearson, BBC Sport

For all the incomings and outgoings at Chelsea this summer, one thing that will feel like a constant to Blues fans is the ever-growing injury list.

Whilst some are still to return from injuries last season, others have already found themselves in the Cobham medical facilities at the start of the new campaign.

So who is on the injury list and when might they return?

Carney Chukwuemeka

After impressing in pre-season and starting both the Premier League matches, the exciting young midfielder looked set for a regular place in the side this campaign. He boosted his chances more with a fine goal against West Ham, but the joy wouldn't last long after he picked up a knee injury and is now expected to be out for around six weeks with the club confirming he has undergone surgery.

Reece James

Ever since his return from loan two seasons ago, the right-back has become an integral part of this Blues side, so much so Mauricio Pochettino named him club captain for the new campaign. After an injury blighted 2022-23, it was hoped James would return fully fit for the new season. Unfortunately this was to last just one game and a muscle injury in training will now keep him out for "a few weeks".

Christopher Nkunku

So much of Chelsea fans optimism for the new season centred around the partnership between new signings Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson after a such a promising pre-season. This came to an unfortunate halt in the final friendly against Borussia Dortmund after he picked up a knee injury requiring surgery that is expected to keep him out until at least December.

Benoit Badiashile

The centre-back formed a promising partnership with Thiago Silva last campaign, but has struggled with a serious hamstring injury that kept him out since the end of last season. With Pochettino confirming he had been progressing, he could be set for a return to the squad in the next week or two.

Wesley Fofana

The young defender has not found himself much luck since his move to Stamford Bridge from Leicester. After injuries had him in and out the side, an ACL injury in pre-season training has all but curtailed his campaign with no return expected until at least the spring.

Armando Broja

The academy graduate striker found himself a victim of the mid-season World Cup break after he sustained an ACL injury in a friendly against Aston Villa. He is nearing a return with the Chelsea head coach insisting they "cannot forget" him in their forward options.

Trevoh Chalobah

Another defender who found himself struggling with a muscle injury, Chalobah has been continuing his reconditioning to return to training and could be set for a return next month.

Marcus Bettinelli

The back-up goalkeeper has not been able to feature in the squad this season due to injury and the club are now set to sign another goalkeeping option in Djordje Petrovic.