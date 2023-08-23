Former Spurs captain Ledley King believes the club's new manager Ange Postecoglou has bought "a lot of optimism" since his arrival.

"Postecoglou suits the club and what the club's been about over the years," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"He's trying to recruit from within as well, bringing players through the academy and giving young players opportunities. We saw that with Sarr at the weekend. You need managers like Postecoglou to give young players a chance and believe in them.

"It's a great fit for the football club. Obviously it's a long way to go through the season and we know how difficult it is. One thing for sure is that fans are just happy to have an attacking style of football.

"He's a great character, very open, tells you exactly what he believes. There's no hiding with him. He wants training to feel like it did as a kid for the players and that's showing up in the performances. There's a lot of optimism around the place at the moment."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds