Lawro's prediction: 2-1

I'm not a fan of lunchtime games full stop because the atmosphere is always flat, whoever is playing. This will be the same, despite it being a meeting of the top two, and it would be very different if this was a tea-time kick-off.

It is going to be interesting to see how Chelsea line up because they are short of defenders after Andreas Christensen tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

Thomas Tuchel's side played well when they despatched Tottenham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, but this is a much bigger test and I'm not convinced they are ready for it.

Chelsea's Premier League form has been patchy and even a draw here would not be enough to help their title chances. I don't think they will get that, though.

City played really well when they won at Stamford Bridge in September, but they have really hit their stride in the past few weeks. I'm going for another win for them, which would be their 12th in a row in the league.

S-X's prediction: 1-0

It's going to be a close game but City will take it.

