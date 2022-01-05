Matt McG, Oxford: Get rid: Mata, Jones, Martial, Van De Beek; Get in: a centre back, a centre mid, a pressing striker

Nathan, Manchester: It's more about who we can get out. Lingard, Mata, Martial, Jones all don't play enough, it has to be detrimental to morale. We have too many "talented academy graduates" who are defended by the media based on potential and past merit, but if you analyse the performances they rarely put in a good shift in terms of output. Rashford runs with his head down and has an inconsistent end product, Greenwood is immature, he carries himself like he's as proven as Ronaldo, and McTominay is just poor.

Martin Baker-Smith, Sale: More than signing players we need to get rid of the dead weight in the team, that's not just eating into our wage bill but has also made our team the joke of world football. Martial, Pogba, and Fred need to go. Give the squad players a chance - Van de Beek, Dean Henderson, Amad Diallo. If I could play fantasy football and make three transfers to improve our squad, I would sign Rudiger from Chelsea, Rice from West Ham and I would flog Ronaldo, his signing has caused our team to be too disjointed.

