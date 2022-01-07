Reports suggest Liverpool are closing in on a £60m deal to sign winger Luis Diaz from Porto and the Telegraph's Luke Edwards says the Colombian would be an exciting addition to Jurgen Klopp's side.

Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds: "I’m very excited by it. He is one of the hottest properties in Europe. He scored 13 goals this season. He’s the second top scorer in the Portuguese league. Everyone has been looking at him.

"He is very much Porto’s star player and Porto have played in the Champions League the last few seasons and he’s impressed in those games.

"He strikes me as very much a Jurgen Klopp signing. He fits into that front three formation that they play. He turns 25 soon so is the ideal age bracket for Liverpool and the sort of deal they like to do.

"If they get someone like that in then they will probably let Divock Origi leave this month as well. It’s one of those domino effects that you see in the transfer window.

"It makes a lot of sense to me and it’s definitely one to keep an eye on over the next few weeks."

