Simon Stone, BBC Sport

At Manchester City, Declan rice would be almost guaranteed success but, given the strength of their squad, if the transition did not go smoothly, game time might be difficult.

Kalvin Phillips is the obvious example of that but, 12 months ago, Jack Grealish was in a similar position, on the bench for the biggest games even though he had been used more often overall.

At Arsenal, he would be central to manager Mikel Arteta's plans, an automatic choice - as he was at West Ham - and a captain in waiting. In addition, there would be no relocation which, given he has a young family, may also be a factor.

The problem with making decisions like this one is that there is no right or wrong and the wisdom of whichever path Rice chooses will only be determined years after the event.

