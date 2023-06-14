Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

Newcastle’s retained list offers a number of surprises at first glance, but a lot of insight into the way Eddie Howe works too.

The big headline is obviously Matt Ritchie, a 33-year-old winger who made just seven league appearances last season. With Champions League football a factor in recruitment, that number is only expected to decrease in the future, despite the activation of an extra year on his deal.

Ritchie remains a key lieutenant for Howe and part of the senior leadership group at Newcastle alongside the likes of Dan Burn, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier.

Paul Dummett has been offered terms, chiefly because he will count towards the homegrown quota for Europe next season; Matty Longstaff would have too, but has been let go because midfield numbers are expected to be bolstered significantly in this window.

The goalkeeping situation remains clouded, with both Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie set to stay. The last I was told on Martin Dubravka’s future is everything was on the table, but it looks as though he may also remain. Karl Darlow, who spent last season on loan at Hull City, is expected to depart.

Clearly the harmony created within the squad over the past 18 months remains central to the next phase of Newcastle’s plan, even if these players aren’t central on the pitch.