Newcastle have offered Bruno Guimaraes a £200,000-a-week deal to ward off interest from Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona and make the Brazil midfielder, 25, their highest-paid player. (Sun, external)

Joao Felix has been offered to Newcastle on a loan deal by parent club Atletico Madrid just days after Chelsea opted not to sign the 23-year-old Portugal forward on a permanent transfer. (Mail, external)

