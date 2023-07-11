The Premier League's best attacking duos
Which attacking partnerships have been the most fruitful in Premier League history?
It is fairly common knowledge Tottenham's Harry Kane and Son Heung-min lead the way, but with Bayern Munich one of several clubs desperate to land England captain Kane this summer, is that alliance about to come to an end?
We've looked at the top 10 pairings that have yielded the most combined goals and assists in the English top flight since the start of the 1992-93 season - and a Chelsea duo make the list...
Drogba and Lampard - 36 goal combinations
When you have two of the most powerful and prominent finishers in Premier League history operating together in one of the most ruthlessly efficient sides the division has known, it is inevitable that they are going to provide for each other.
Lampard was involved in 240 league goals (scoring 147, assisting 93), while Drogba scored 104 times and set up another 64 in the top flight for Chelsea. In eight seasons together at the club, they combined for 36 goals, with the Ivorian striker netting 24 of them.
They also combined twice in finals to help the Blues win the FA Cup, Lampard teeing up Drogba to score the only goal to beat Manchester United in extra time in the 2007 final, and assisting his goal in the 2-1 win over Liverpool in 2012.
Their prolific partnership ended in 2012 when Drogba left Chelsea to join Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.
