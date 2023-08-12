Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham: What Moyes said

West Ham boss David Moyes to BBC Sport: "Wee bit huff and puff at times. The first game of season, you’re never sure. One point isn’t bad but for long periods it looked like we’d win.

"We looked well organised. We played only at certain times. Jarrod scored a good goal. In the main we had the game where we wanted it. When you see their goal it hits Soucek's ankle, it was really unlucky. I don’t think we deserved that.

"We have Paqueta who we know is a good player, Soucek, Fornals. We’ll miss Declan but I have really good players.

"That’s what Jarrod is becoming, an important player, he scores a lot of goals for us. He came up with a beauty today.

We’ve got two number ones. It's up to them to fight for it. Areola made good saves."

On James Ward-Prowse and Harry Maguire: "We don’t talk about players at other clubs and I hope other clubs do the same. Ward-Prowse is having a medical. I couldn’t tell you if it’s any further forward."

On Edson Alvarez: "He’s not trained yet. We have to get him back training and we’ll make a decision."