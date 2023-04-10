Manchester United have put Brighton's Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, and Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 24, on their transfer shortlist. (Telegraph - subscription required, external)

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Celta Vigo's Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga, 20, before a potential summer move. (Football Insider, external)

United have had positive talks with Monaco over the potential signing of France defender Axel Disasi, 25. (GiveMeSport, external)

The Red Devils could turn their attention towards signing Bayern Munich's France defender Benjamin Pavard, 27, if the German giants beat United to the signing of Bayer Leverkusen's Dutch defender Jeremie Frimpong, 22, this summer. (Football Insider, external)

