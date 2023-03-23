Dejan Kulusevski says Tottenham’s players must “respect” the angry words of manager Antonio Conte.

Italian boss Conte labelled his players “selfish” at a recent media conference after they let a two-goal lead slip to draw at Southampton.

The outburst prompted widespread scrutiny of Conte and the club but Kulusevski told Sky Sports he was not offended as he knows the value he brings.

"I know that I prepare myself to do as good as I can and that's why I can always look at myself in the mirror," the 22-year-old said.

"Sometimes I know I don't play well enough and I can take responsibility for that.

"But what (Conte) said is for him (to say), that's his word. But I respect him, he helped me a lot during my career so he's still a very important man in the club and in my work.

"I know sometimes we have to be sad and angry, and that's how he took it.

"We have to respect his words."