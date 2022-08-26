Sutton's predictions: Brentford v Everton

Sutton's prediction: 1-0

Everton have been slightly unfortunate, they had a lot of opportunities against Nottingham Forest before the visitors took the lead at Goodison Park last Saturday.

Frank Lampard's side just lack that finishing touch, although Demarai Gray had a strong performance and scored against Forest.

Brentford, I watched them in their 3-2 defeat against Fulham last weekend, but with home advantage I think they will edge this one 1-0.

Ross' prediction: 2-0

I think Everton are, frankly, rubbish at the moment and I'm not sure how long Frank Lampard will last in a job. Brentford look really strong, especially at home.

Find out how Ross and Sutton think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go and cast your vote here