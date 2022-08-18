Alex Howell, BBC Sport football reporter

French club Nice have made a bid in the region of 10m euros (£8.4m) for Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton-Diaz.

The bid, placed on Tuesday evening, is likely to be rejected by Rovers as it does not meet the Championship club's valuation of the Chile international.

BBC Sport understands that as well as interest from abroad, Premier League teams are monitoring the striker, who scored 22 goals in the Championship last season, with Everton and Fulham thought to be among them.

The 26-year-old Chile international is entering the last year of his deal at the club and can sign a pre-contract with teams outside of the United Kingdom from 1 January.