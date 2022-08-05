Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle

Eddie Howe has given insight into how he plans to use promising midfielder Elliot Anderson this year.

The 19-year-old has impressed in pre-season and now looks set to stay at Newcastle - despite a number of EFL clubs wanting to take him on loan after his successful spell at Bristol Rovers last season.

"He's come into the group almost as a new signing," said Howe.

"I've seen a big elevation in his overall performance. Physically, he's been very good and, tactically, he's fitted into our systems of play and can play different positions.

"He's a very useful player for us to have. We really like him and he has a steely determination to do well for himself and the team.

"As we stand now, he will not be going anywhere and would be an integral part of our squad this season."