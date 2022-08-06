Injuries mount for Reds

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

Will Jurgen Klopp use the transfer window to ease Liverpool's spiralling injury problems before the deadline on 1 September?

That was the question many Reds fans were asking after the incident-packed 2-2 draw at newly-promoted Fulham on Saturday.

Liverpool used 18-year-old Luke Chambers and 17-year-old Stefan Bajcetic to help fill their bench at Craven Cottage although it another substitute - £65m Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez - who helped rescue a point after another injury worry.

The sight of Thiago Alcantara limping off early in the second half added to Klopp's worries.

Already without Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ibrahima Konate to either illness or injury, the Liverpool boss can ill afford to lose many more players.

He has already used this window to bring in Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsey.

Klopp will hope Thiago's injury is not serious as the lack of midfield options was already an issue before the Fulham match.