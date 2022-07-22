Steven Gerrard is looking forward to "an important game" against Manchester United in Perth on Saturday.

Aston Villa have won both their pre-season friendlies so far, edging games against Leeds and Brisbane Roar, and wants to end a successful trip to Australia with a flourish.

"We’ve prepared well and it’s the last push," he told Villa's official website, external.

"The tour’s been fantastic so far and we want to finish on a high.

"It gives us another opportunity to rehearse the team, the style and how we want to play, so it’s a really important game for us."

Gerrard has enjoyed being Down Under, seeing the legions of Villa fans on that side of the world and preparing his team for the season.

"The tour has worked from a commercial aspect, from a fan’s point of view and in terms of what we’ve got out physically and technically from it," he said.

"You need to come out and see your fans and we’ve got fans all over the world.

"We have to make sure the team, the friendlies and where we play the friendlies has to be the priority, though, because we’re preparing for the season and it’s always got to be about football."