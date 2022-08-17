Neilson on Zurich, Hearts' hopes & key men
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson spoke to BBC Scotland's Brian McLauchlin in Switzerland on the eve of his side' Europa League play-off first leg with FC Zurich.
Here are the key lines:
Zurich are favourites against Neilson's European "novices".
The game being moved to St Gallen's stadium, 80km from Zurich, will help Hearts, whose fans are expected to account for around 1,000 of the 6,000 crowd.
An away win is the target, but Hearts must be defensively strong and well organised to bring back a positive result.
Goalkeeper Craig Gordon will again be key, while Lawrence Shankland, Liam Boyce and Barrie McKay can win it at the other end.
Neilson expects a difficult test despite Zurich's winless start to the Swiss Super League, where they sit bottom.
Full squad to choose from other than long-term absentee Beni Baningime.
Reaching the group stage would be "the next stage in the journey" after demotion, promotion, and top-three Premiership finish.