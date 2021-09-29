Deja vu for five-star Liverpool in Porto

Chris Coughlin, BBC Radio Merseyside

Another trip to the Estadio do Dragao, another thumping win for Liverpool in the Champions League in what was a fitting tribute to legendary striker Roger Hunt, who sadly died on Monday at the age of 83.

With their 5-1 demolition of Porto, the Reds have now scored 14 goals in their past three visits, with Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino scoring on each occasion.

Jurgen Klopp warned pre-match that previous victories for his side over the Portuguese outfit counted for little but, as in their previous couple of trips, Liverpool were dominant from the off and deservedly had a two-goal lead at the break thanks to some generous defending which was ruthlessly punished.

Youngster Curtis Jones shone - he was involved in four of the five goals - and Klopp was allowed to ring the changes from the bench before Manchester City come to Anfield on Sunday.

The convincing victory keeps the Reds top of Group B with a 100% record. Next up is a tasty double-header against Spanish champions Atletico Madrid and Luis Suarez.