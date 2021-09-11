Huge game for Arteta

George Cummins, BBC Sport

This is a huge game for Mikel Arteta. He spoke this week about the Arsenal “project” but if he loses against Norwich there won't be many fans left with a project to believe in.

The international break has come at a good time, a time when Arsenal needed “a reset”, according to the manager.

Ben White has recovered from Covid and will probably partner Gabriel at the heart of Arsenal's defence for the first time this season. Thomas Partey will make his first appearance after an ankle injury at home in a pre-season friendly.

The owners have given Arteta £140 million in this transfer window. It’s Arsenal's biggest ever spend and that’s why the manager said there are “no excuses” anymore.

Big game today and then the Gunners are away to Burnley next weekend.