Team news: Leeds v Liverpool

Stuart Dallas is available for Leeds despite withdrawing from international duty for personal reasons, while Junior Firpo and Mateusz Klich have recovered from Covid-19.

New signing Daniel James could play and Raphinha's ban for not being released to the Brazil squad may yet be lifted.

Liverpool are without the injured Roberto Firmino but Virgil van Dijk and Harvey Elliott are fit.

James Milner has returned to training but is a doubt.

Like Raphinha, Alisson Becker and Fabinho are currently ineligible to play as they weren't allowed to link-up with Brazil's national team, although the situation could change.

