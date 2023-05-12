Newcastle United will face competition from Paris St-Germain for Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby, with the German club wanting at least 60m euros for the 23-year-old France winger. (Sport Bild - in German, external)

Newcastle, Liverpool and Manchester United scouts have been watching Nice's French centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, 23. (Fabrizio Romano, external)

Nottingham Forest will refuse offers for Brennan Johnson if they stay up this season, with the Magpies and Aston Villa among the clubs interested in the Wales forward, 21. (Football Transfers, external)

