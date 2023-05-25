What was Chelsea's most memorable final day?

Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

From winning promotion back to England’s top flight in 1977 with a 4-0 triumph over Hull City that sparked a pitch invasion at Stamford Bridge to an 8-0 win over Wigan in 2010, the Blues have had more than a few memorable final days of the English season over the years.

No single game has shaped Chelsea Football Club more so than the 2-1 win over Liverpool in 2003 however, when the Blues not only ensured Champions League football on a shoestring budget, but also put the seal on Roman Abramovich's imminent takeover of the club.

Had Chelsea lost that fine summer day the past 20 years of success would likely not have occurred as rumours swirled around the Bridge at the time that the club was in serious financial trouble. Regaining our seat at Europe’s top table meant that was in the rear view mirror too.

On the rather humorous side of that same coin, Chelsea twice hosted Everton's rivals for relegation on the final day of the season in the mid 1990s. First in 1994 the Blues overturned a late 2-1 deficit to send down Sheffield United in the Toffees' place and then again in 1998 beating Bolton 2-0, which led to home fans comically booing the home side for not letting their opponents earn the point they needed for survival.