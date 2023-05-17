Robson on fitness, McCrorie and Naismith ahead of Hearts
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has been speaking to the media ahead of their crucial Scottish Premiership trip to Hearts this weekend.
Here is a flavour of what he had to say:
Robson said his players are "in a good place" ahead of another big game and that he's been "trying to hold them back in training".
He believes there is pressure on both teams, and wants people to focus on "where we are at the moment, compared to where we were".
On his former Scotland teammate and current Hearts interim manager, Steven Naismith, Robson said, "he had a real hunger and passion for the game, he wanted to talk about it all the time".
On his team news, he added they have "not got anybody definitely out" and he will give every player the opportunity to get back for the weekend.
Robson wasn't drawn on the speculation surrounding Ross McCrorie's future, but in terms of his fitness, he said he is "not far away", adding that when he is fit and ready he will play.