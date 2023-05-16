Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes that Leicester are a team "drained of confidence" and that staying in the Premier League may be out of their hands after their 3-0 loss to Liverpool.

The Foxes are two points from safety with two games remaining and face a difficult away trip to Newcastle next.

The loss to Liverpool follows their heavy 5-3 defeat to Fulham, in which James Maddison described the Leicester players as "not hungry enough".

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Robinson said: "I don’t think it is the margin or the defeat but the manner of it. James Maddison was misquoted after the Fulham game for criticising his players lack of fight and commitment.

"He has reworded what he said but to me it is the same thing was apparent in the game.

"It is a team deprived and drained of confidence. As soon as they went 1-0 down it was as if the plan was gone and it was going to be an uphill battle and that is how it proved.

"I don’t give them much hope away at Newcastle, as they have been excellent and want to get in the Champions League. Then you go to the last game of the season against West Ham, where they have a chance but I don’t think three points will be enough.

"Leicester next play on Monday night so they are going to know what has gone on before them after the weekend and it could be a very good thing or bad thing."

