Newcastle 6-1 Tottenham: What Howe said

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe speaking to BBC Sport: "It’s not often you have a start like that in a game, especially one of such importance.

"Jacob Murphy has grown into the team, he’s got a lot of qualities, he can play various positions and he took his goals very well today.

"I’m delighted with the whole group, a real team effort."

Asked about if Newcastle looked like a Champions League side today: "It's not for me to say, I saw a very good team playing today, two actually. But there’s a lot of games to go and a lot of points to play for."