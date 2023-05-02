Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has left the club by mutual consent.

The Spaniard was appointed by owner and chairman Andrea Radrizzani in 2017 and was responsible for hiring former head coaches Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch.

Orta left because he and the board did not agree on current boss Javi Gracia's position.

Radrizzani said: "I am deeply saddened by the way that this chapter closes as Victor has been responsible for some of the best moments of my time as owner of Leeds United and I thank him and his people for all they have done in the past six years.

"However, it is clear that it is time to change direction and therefore we have agreed that Victor will leave the club.

"I understand supporters are hurt and upset, but now is a time for unity.

"We have four cup finals left to play this season and, working together, I believe we can survive."