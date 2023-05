Arsenal, Chelsea, Barcelona and Juventus are keen on 30-year-old Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, who is set to leave Selhurst Park. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Juventus' Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 23, has been offered to the Gunners and Bayern Munich. (Tutto Mercato Web - in Italian), external

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's gossip column