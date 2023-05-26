St Mirren v Rangers: Team news

Stephen Robinson hopes Curtis Main and fellow striker Alex Greive are available for St Mirren. Forwards Tony Watt (ankle) and Jonah Ayunga (knee) are out along with midfielder Ryan Flynn (ankle) and Richard Tait (groin).

Antonio Colak will come in for Alfredo Morelos and Bailey Rice takes over from Glen Kamara as Rangers conclude their season in Paisley. On-loan attacker Malik Tillman is back at Bayern Munich with a hamstring problem that has ended his season.

Ben Davies, Ryan Kent, and Connor Goldson are all out along with long-term absentees Kemar Roofe, Tom Lawrence, Steven Davis and Filip Helander (foot).