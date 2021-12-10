West Ham's Michail Antonio has paid tribute to this weekend's opponents Burnley - but is predicting an "awful game" on Sunday.

"It's always an awful game, no matter when, no matter what season," he told the new Footballer's Football podcast that he hosts with Newcastle striker Callum Wilson.

"They've got their way and they know how to play and all credit to them," said Antonio. "It's kept them in the Premier League for many years and I have so much respect for them as a team.

"But we've got to do our job, be professionals, and we believe we'll get the three points."

Wilson agreed, having played Burnley last weekend in a tight game settled by his first-half goal.

"It's never a nice time to play them," he said. "We just had to get stuck into their style of play, which has nothing wrong with it.

"It's just about how you implement your style and come out on top."

