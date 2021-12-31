City dominate Garth's team of the year
- Published
As Premier League winners, Champions League finalists and current league leaders, Manchester City have earned themselves five places in Garth Crooks' team of the year.
Ederson: With a galaxy of stars playing in front of him, it is easy to forget just how good Ederson actually is. I can't see a better goalkeeper in the world with the ball at his feet, not to mention his saves between the sticks, and his extraordinary distribution.
Ruben Dias: Without doubt the best centre-half at Manchester City since Vincent Kompany. City have struggled to find a suitable replacement for their former captain, but have found a defender in Dias who possesses the same capacity to defend and a player who is much more comfortable on the ball.
Bernardo Silva: He makes my team of the year but he's also my man of the season so far. This lad has been playing out of his skin.
Ilkay Gundogan: He carried the can exceptionally well when Kevin de Bruyne got injured and missed the best part of a season - and that was a very big can.
Phil Foden: For someone so young he has been a revelation in a Manchester City shirt. As for the Champions League, it seemed as though he was made for the competition.
Read what else Garth had to say about City's players, plus see who else made it into his team of the year