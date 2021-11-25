Hold the press

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Two high-quality teams. Two Champions League finalists over the last couple of seasons. Two total different entities out on the pitch on Wednesday night.

Manchester City's high press was the key to victory, instigated largely by Bernardo Silva. He's everywhere, he covers every blade of grass and doesn't stop for 90 minutes.

But, as a whole, City penned PSG back for large parts of the game, forced them into long clearances just so they could get relief, and turned over the play easily.

They were caught out once for the goal, but they maintained a calm composure and turned it around, before killing the game off towards the end.