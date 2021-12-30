Lawro's predictions: Man Utd v Burnley

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Burnley's biggest problem is that they have stopped scoring - they have managed only one goal in their past three games and have managed only 14 in total so far this season.

Manchester United's issue under previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was that they conceded too easily but it appears Ralf Rangnick has put that right, and I don't see the Clarets giving them many scares.

James's prediction: 5-0

I've got a bit of a soft spot for United because they were so good when I was growing up. This should be pretty comfortable for them.

Find out how Lawro and James thought the rest of the midweek fixtures would go