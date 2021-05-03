Leeds Under-23s captain Charlie Cresswell says his team-mates will be “pushing" to try to get in the first-team squad after winning the Premier League 2 Division 2 title.

Mark Jackson’s side finished the season with a 5-2 win over Burnley at Thorp Arch on Monday, leaving them unbeaten in all 12 home matches of the campaign.

“It felt like a long season, but everyone’s put such an effort in to what we’ve come and produced. I’m so proud of everyone,” Cresswell told BBC Radio Leeds.

"We all will be pushing to try and get in the squad, because that’s what we’re here to do," the 18-year-old added.

