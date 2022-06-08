Spurs confirm Forster signing
It's official… 🔥 #WelcomeForster pic.twitter.com/6PQD8wHkMN— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 8, 2022
Tottenham have announced the signing of Fraser Forster on a contract until 2024.
The experienced goalkeeper will join the club on 1 July when his contract at Southampton expires.
Since signing for the Saints from Celtic in 2014, Forster has made 134 Premier League appearances, keeping 42 clean sheets.