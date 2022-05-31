Kristensen 'the best defender in Austria'

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

After the £25m signing of Brenden Aaronson, Leeds United are being strongly linked with another Red Bull Salzburg player, Rasmus Kristensen.

United's rivals Brentford, as well as Borussia Dortmund, are believed to be chasing the Denmark international, who spent two years working with Whites boss Jesse Marsch when he was in charge at Salzburg.

So who is the 24-year-old defender understood to be high on the Whites' list of targets?

Lee Wingate of The Other Bundesliga, external podcast, which focuses on the Austrian top flight, told BBC Radio Leeds: "He's a full-back, a right-back by trade.

"He's so strong and dynamic - in that respect, I can imagine him being quite well suited to the Premier League.

"He's the top-scoring defender in the Bundesliga this season with seven. He's all about his attacking game - bombing up and down that flank, and sometimes cutting in.

"He's been one of the standout players in the league. I'd say the best defender in the league.

"He's obviously had a good working relationship with Jesse Marsch, but it's this season where I've thought: 'Wow!'

"In Austria, we're always thinking about the next Salzburg players who are going to leave, because it's a constant conveyor belt.

"This season I was thinking it was probably going to be Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen - so the fact Leeds have gone in for the two of them is a good sign."

And what does Wingate make of the reported £10m asking price?

"Looking towards club likes Salzburg is a really wise move because they can prise these players away for so much less. £10m seems a really good deal.

"This is a guy who is relatively young, has a lot of good years ahead of him and is extremely talented."

