Transfer news: Villa have month to decide on Coutinho

Aston Villa have been told by Barcelona they have until the end of May to decide whether they want to sign Brazil attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 29, on a permanent deal this summer. (Sport)

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are prepared to sell Stefan de Vrij for £15m this summer, with Villa, Tottenham and Newcastle among the clubs interested in the 30-year-old Netherlands centre-back. (Football Insider)

