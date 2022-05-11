Motherwell 2-1 Hearts: What did we learn?

Motherwell have had just three league wins in 2022. Yet, it is enough to have them sitting fourth in the Premiership going into the final day of the season.

While that anomaly may be strange, it's a sign of something that has been an achillies heel for everyone below the top three this season - the ability to put together a run of consistent results.

But, that two of Motherwell's wins have been in the past five days shows their ability to turn it on when it matters.

And it was also a fitting send off for St Mirren bound Keith Lasley, who said his Fir Park farewells after 21 years at the club as a player and coach over two spells.

Hearts, clearly, are more concerned with keeping themselves simply ticking over before next Saturday's Hampden showdown with Rangers.

With John Souttar and Craig Halkett nursing knocks, and Sibbick carried off in this one, manager Robbie Neilson will be a concerned man as he tries to steer the club to their first trophy in 10 years.