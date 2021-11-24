Arsenal v Newcastle: Head-to-head stats

Arsenal have won 16 of their past 17 Premier League games against Newcastle, with the exception being a 2-1 away loss in April 2018.

Since a 1-0 victory in November 2010, Newcastle have lost their past nine league games at Arsenal, failing to score in the past five.

The Gunners have scored at least once in their past 17 Premier League games against the Magpies. They have also opened the scoring in their past 16 against Newcastle, the longest such run in the competition’s history.