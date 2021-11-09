Daniel Farke says he has left Norwich with "great pride" after being dismissed after four years in charge at Carrow Road.

The 45-year-old German oversaw two promotions to the Premier League, though he left on Saturday with the Canaries bottom of the table, despite a first victory.

In a statement, Farke said: "We, and by that I mean our coaching staff of Edmund Riemer, Christopher John, Chris Domogalla and myself, have had a great time.

"Our special thanks go to the fans who have always supported the team and us, making the many great moments at Carrow Road unforgettable. Two promotions to the Premier League together will connect us forever.

“We wish the team all the best and we are confident that they will be successful as the team spirit in the dressing room is second to none.

"Goodbye, Canaries. We'll see you again."