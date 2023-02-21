Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

I feel like a broken record having to come on every second week and try to analyse yet another Killie defeat away from home in the league.

If the manager feels that a starting midfield of Alston, Lyons and McKenzie is going to cut it in the Premiership then I fear I have misjudged his footballing knowledge.

There is a limited number of times a manager can come out after the game and talk about only performing for 45 minutes, being passive etc. It's the manager's job to fix the deficiencies that are costing us every week but we are fast approaching March and our continued shortcomings are there for all to see.

Our home form is the only thing saving us but the pressure cranks up each time we lose on the road.

We have a rejuvenated Motherwell coming to town this weekend, nothing other than a win will suffice.