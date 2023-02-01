Aberdeen 1-3 St Mirren: Manager reaction
- Published
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson was disappointed to see his team lose in his first game in charge but found plenty of positives in the performance.
He told BBC Scotland: "I thought we were very good for being down to 10 men. It's never easy, after the hard week that we've had as a club.
"You saw the fight after going down to 10 men. It was pleasing to see how hard the team worked after how low they have been. I was pleased with the reaction we got. I said to them in there, 'that's what it is to be an Aberdeen player'.
"[On the red card] I thought it was a free-kick for us. I've not seen it back so I can't comment on it but that was my take on it at the time."