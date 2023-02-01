We asked you to have your say on Newcastle reaching the League Cup final after beating Southampton.

Here are a selection of your comments:

Richard: Last time we went to Wembley for a final we all just knew we were going to lose but we went and sang and cheered all the same. This time, though, is very, very different. We will go to the final with a real belief that we can win. If the players stay fit we will have a chance. It will be a very even game. Two very clever, astute, modern managers.

Paul: Can't wait to see my 80-year-old dad's face when he gets his ticket for the final! He never thought the good times for the Toon were coming back and he's loving it!

Anth: A great result for everyone associated with The Toon. What makes it more special is it has been achieved playing creative, attacking and entertaining football. This is one very proud and happy member of the Toon Army!

Liam: I remember the cup final losses in the late 90's and they were absolute heartbreak. The team just went downhill from then until Sir Bobby came in. This time though it just feels different, we are not fearful of Man Utd now and honestly believe we are a better team than them. I would love it, love it if we beat them.

Marshy: Never been more happy. So proud of Sean Longstaff for working so hard and living our dream. I never cared about the League Cup before, but now this feels like the beginning of something special.