Ederson said that Manchester City must take every match as it comes, with their hopes of winning the Treble very much alive.

Pep Guardiola's side are six points clear at the top of the Premier League, though second-placed Liverpool do have a game in hand.

City also have more than one foot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League - they are 5-0 up going into Wednesday's second leg against Sporting Lisbon - as they look to lift the only trophy to allude Guardiola during his time at Etihad Stadium.

"Last season we had the opportunity and lost in the final. We have to take things step by step and achieve great things in the future," Ederson said of the chance to win the Champions League and Premier League in the same season.

The Brazil goalkeeper believes the Treble is achievable his team, who will travel to Southampton in the last eight of the FA Cup.

Asked if it was a realistic goal, Ederson replied: "Definitely – we know how difficult it is.

"A season here in England is very intense when there’s a lot of demand. We have the quality to do this and I think we’re fully capable of meeting that."