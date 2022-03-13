Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle: Howe reaction

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It was really disappointing to lose our unbeaten run in that way. We have defended so well in a really diligent way. We were tactically excellent but got hit by a sucker punch at the end.

"We back our ourselves, but just switched off for a split second and got punished."

"It is a real testament to the players - what they have given with their spirit, work rate and pressing in first half. I we thought tired in second half but that is to be expected considering the players we have out and how stretched the squad is right now.

"But you can't look back. I was pleased with the performance. In terms of effort given, I can't fault it.

"We gave them too much space for the goal and just switched off, which is rare for our back five because we have been very good."