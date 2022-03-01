Alex Turk, Stretford Paddock contributor, external

It was somewhat inevitable.

Amid an era of excellence under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool are one step away from reclaiming their perch and the status of England's most successful club.

Sunday's narrow Carabao Cup triumph over Chelsea secured the 66th trophy in Liverpool's history, including Super Cups and the Community Shield, levelling Manchester United's long-paused tally.

United moved a comfortable five trophies ahead of their bitter rivals when Jose Mourinho guided the club to their last piece of silverware, the Europa League, in May 2017.

But Klopp has since helped his side to five moments of glory, including in the Premier League and Champions League, since that joyous night in Stockholm.

Meanwhile, after going close on a few occasions during this agonising stretch, the Red Devils' last chance this term is through far-fetched Champions League hopes.

It's time for the sleeping giants to arise from their half-decade-long rest. Given the situation, it's no understatement that this summer's managerial appointment is one of the club's all-time most important decisions.

Whether it's Erik ten Haag, Mauricio Pochettino or another name entering the Old Trafford hot seat, supporters are desperately holding out for a hero.