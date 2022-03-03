Leicester v Leeds: What does the form show?
Leeds are unbeaten in their last five away league games against Leicester (W2 D3). They won this fixture 3-1 last season but haven’t won consecutive league visits against the Foxes since September 1982.
Leicester’s Harvey Barnes has scored in all three of his Premier League games against Leeds; only two players have ever scored in four consecutive appearances against the Whites in the competition – Alan Shearer (1992 to 1995) and Thierry Henry (2002 to 2004).
Leeds conceded at least three goals in all five of their Premier League games in February, setting a competition record for the most goals conceded in a single calendar month (20). The last team to concede 3+ goals in six consecutive top-flight matches were Birmingham City between October-December 1964.
Patson Daka has been involved in six goals in his last six appearances at the King Power Stadium in all competitions, scoring five and assisting one. Overall, no player has scored more home goals for the Foxes than the Zambian this season (6).