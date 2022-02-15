Tuesday talking point: Cesar cements his Chelsea legend

Will Faulks, Talk Chelsea, external

Cesar Azpilicueta lifted the Club World Cup on Saturday, and in doing so completed the full set of trophies available to him at Chelsea.

It took him just 10 years to collect them all. Some he won as a left-back, some as a right-back, and some as a central defender, but throughout he has never given anything less than astonishing effort and commitment.

The incident in Saturday's final, when Azpilicueta picked up the ball to take the penalty in extra time and soaked up all the mind games and pressure of the situation, only to hand it over to Kai Havertz to do the deed, was a perfect example.

It was an inspired moment of captaincy, and it told you so much about the Spaniard.

Seeing him hold the ball for that period was particularly jarring for Chelsea fans watching, not just because he wasn't the expected penalty taker - but more because he is the last player who you would expect to try and steal the glory for himself.

He is the team, and the team is Azpilicueta. The moment he had it in his hands, those fans knew something was up, and once it became clear what had happened, admiration for the club stalwart reached new heights once again.

Azpi is now on 459 appearances for Chelsea, 35 short of Petr Cech's record as the foreign player with the most games for the club. In order to break that record, he will have to stay another season.

For that reason, and for the many other qualities he brings, there is hope we get one more year of Cesar. But, even if the 32-year-old does leave, missing that one record won't bother him for a moment.